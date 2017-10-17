WIN: McDonald's Signature Collection showcase tickets and limited edition burger box

McDonald's are celebrating their Signature Collection by giving you the chance to win tickets to an exclusive showcase tasting event and to take home a limited edition burger box in Leeds.

Entry to the competition is free - full details are below.

McDonald’s UK have paired up with fashion industry icon Julien Macdonald to unveil his interpretation of a luxe burger box for the McDonald’s Signature Collection, its popular range of gourmet burgers - The Classic. The BBQ and The Spicy.

They say he was commissioned to bring his undeniably glamourous aesthetic, to combine fashion and food’s finest.

Macdonald's unique red carpet gowns and embellished styles have cemented him as a go-to brand for A-list international talent who are often praised for their stylish choices.

His creation for The Signature Collection is the embodiment of luxury and features embellishment and bespoke digital print, along with McDonald’s iconic Golden Arches.

To celebrate, McDonald's have teamed up with us to give you the chance to attend an exclusive showcase event at the McDonald’s restaurant in Butt Lane, Leeds, on Thursday, October 25, at 6pm.

Not only will you get to sample one of the Signature Collection burgers for free, but you’ll also be able to take home your own Julien Macdonald luxe burger box, one of only 1,000 produced for the collaboration.

HOW TO ENTER

To be in the chance of winning a ticket to attend email your full name, age, address, mobile, landline and day time telephone numbers, with #JPMC in the subject field, to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk. Deadline is noon on Friday, October 20, 2017.

McDonald's limited edition Signature Collection burger box and its fashion icon designer Julien Macdonald

The Signature Collection was designed for McDonald’s by the Chefs Council, led by Duncan Cruttenden, McDonald’s UK Director of Food Development.

The Council is responsible for food development and flavour and is made up of chefs and international food specialists who have worked in Michelin Star restaurants and cooked for royalty.

The three burgers have the thickest McDonald’s patty of any McDonald’s burger in the world, and are made with 100 per cent British and Irish beef.

The Classic, The Spicy and The BBQ are all crafted using quality ingredients, freshly prepared from the moment of order and served in stylish black packaging.

Fries are also served in matching black fry cartons with every Signature Collection order.

The Signature Collection will be available in over 900 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK by the end of the year. To find your nearest local restaurant got to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/signaturecollection

The Classic: ‘100% British and Irish beef, two rashers of Beechwood smoked bacon, a slice of natural cheddar cheese, wholegrain mustard mayo, ketchup, Batavia lettuce and red onion, all in a Brioche style bun.’

The BBQ: ‘100% British and Irish Beef, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, red onion, Batavia lettuce, Beechwood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, all in a Brioche style bun.’

The Spicy: ‘100% British and Irish Beef, Jalapeño slices, Pepper Jack cheese, Batavia lettuce, mayo and a spicy relish, all in a Brioche style bun.’

The Signature Collection is just one of the major developments created to enhance the McDonald’s menu and customer service experience in the UK. It is available in over 750 restaurants across the UK currently and will be in over 900 by the end of the year. Go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/signaturecollection to find your nearest local restaurant serving The Signature Collection.

How can I get a box?

Only 1,000 of the bespoke boxes have been created to celebrate the UK launch of the Signature Collection, and McDonald's is celebrating with special showcase events at a handful of carefully selected restaurants. Boxes will be available in limited quantities at these events.

The regional events are the only way for customers to get their hands on the bespoke box

The world of luxury is incredibly exclusive, and although the boxes are limited, customers can get their hands on The Signature Collection burgers in over 750 restaurants UK-wide

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

McDonald's T&Cs: Winners must be over 18, each winner will receive two tickets, tickets are non-transferrable. Travel is not included. Winners will be placed on a list, there will be no tangible ticket. Tickets have no monetary value. In the event of the launch being postponed or cancelled, McDonald’s is not held responsible for any travel costs already incurred and not liable to supply tickets for a future event.