Win knockout nights of curry and boxing in Leeds

The hottest ticket in town just got hotter - we are giving you the chance to win tickets to see boxers Josh Warrington and Nicola Adams in action plus a curry night out.

It celebrates a stellar night of boxing at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 13 and the opening of a knockout new £400,000 Bengal Brasserie Indian restaurant near the venue.

BENGAL BRASSERIE: Inside the new �400,000 restaurant.

The latest addition to Leeds’ flourishing city centre restaurant scene, it has created 25 new jobs at its new 3,600 sq ft location, with seating for 110 diners, in the Merrion Centre, in Merrion Way.

Serving authentic Bengali and Indian food, it has sister restaurants in Haddon Road, Kirkstall, Roundhay Road in North Leeds, Goodramgate in York and Victoria Street in Wetherby.

Three winners each get a meal for two at the new restaurant and a pair of tickets to the big fight night at Leeds First Direct Arena on May 13.

Leeds Warrior Warrington makes his debut under new promoter Frank Warren in the third defence of his WBC International Featherweight belt against Kiko Martinez.

Adams, the 34-year-old double Olympic gold medallist, will have her second pro-fight.

Pick up a copy of Tuesday’s YEP for details on how to enter.