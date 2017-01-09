Win a £250 cycle voucher competition

Cycle Republic has opened the doors to its thirteenth shop, which is on Infirmary Street in Leeds.

The city is an emerging cycling mecca in recent years, having successfully launched the Tour De France, Grand Départ in 2014 and since then hosted the annual of the ‘Tour De Yorkshire’. The city is also enjoying significant government funding for city region cycling schemes; this amount is also matched by local funding taking investment to over £30m for the next three years.

The new store brings Cycle Republic’s premium range of bikes, parts, accessories and clothing to suit enthusiasts and city cyclists alike. Exclusive brands will include the Basso Bikes range. Started by legendary Italian road cycling family Basso, the brand is now producing some of the finest road, track and CX bikes in the world.

Customers can also enjoy a vast range of bikes on display such as the Haibike 2016 range, Pinarello road bikes and 2016 Boardman Performance and Elite bikes all with 0% finance options available ensuring there will be something to suit every cyclist.

Cycle Republic continues to increase its range of female-friendly cycling products and the Leeds store will lead the trend with a female-specific offer including the exclusive Pendleton & Orla Kiely bike range and leading brands such as Pearl Izumi, Gore and Giordana.

The team will provide unrivalled bike servicing and repairs, with free courtesy bikes on hand for more extensive repairs. Cyclists in the market for a new bike can also take bikes on a test ride in a new, free ‘try before you buy’, to help choose the best model for their ride. The brand’s reward card scheme, believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, offers excellent rider benefits including free puncture repairs and a half price annual service, plus access to offers and instore events.

Cycle Republic Managing Director Peter Kimberley said: “We’re really excited about our new shop opening in Leeds, there is a real buzz about cycling here and a growing cycling community. We are looking forward to introducing the Cycle Republic experience to the local cyclists and thrilled that our reward scheme will give us more ways to support cyclists and give access to the best range of bikes in the market.”