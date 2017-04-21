Will Leeds nightclub open as usual tonight after fire on rooftop?

A Leeds city centre nightclub is working to repair damage after a fire broke out in its rooftop smoking area last night.

Firefighters found the smoking shelter was alight when they were called to Pryzm in Woodhouse Lane at around 9.45pm yesterday.

They reported using two hose reels and breathing apparatus while putting out the flames, which had spread to part of the roof.

Salvage operation at Leeds nightclub after fire breaks out

But this morning a spokeswoman for Pryzm Leeds said: "We had a small fire at the club last night that was contained within a bin and very quickly extinguished thanks to our effective sprinkler system.

"Subsequently, we have some water damage to the back room areas of the venue but hope to open for business as usual later."

The club is due to open tonight at 10pm for its weekly Superbull night.