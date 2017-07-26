Whitelock’s raising the bar at festival

Words that will warm the hearts of real ale fans around the city – The Whitelock’s Annual Beer Festival is back for its third year.

And after two hugely successful beer festivals in Turk’s Head Yard, the oldest and most famous pub in Leeds which dates back to 1715, promises to bring all manner of rare, interesting and delicious beers back to the bar.

Despite pulling pints before America was founded, the festival is entitled ‘Red, White and Brews,’ and will showcase a selection of craft beers from across the pond and highlight the strength and influence of transatlantic brewers, and their impact on our own beer culture in the UK.

The festival beer list offers some big treats on cask including incredibly rare brews such as Odyssey’s ‘Cassie’, which is one of the highest-rated pales in the world and not usually available on cask, and Marble ‘Dobber’ IPA.

There will also be special collaborations between Whitelock’s and other breweries, such as Kirkstall, Ridgeside and a Kirkstall Breweries special with Oskar Blues Brewery.

On Sunday, Whitelock’s sister bar, The Turk’s Head, will host two tutored beer tasting events, featuring incredibly rare breweries Lost Abbey and The Bruery. It will include five beers plus expert knowledge from The Bottle Shop.

The keg list includes more rarities like Firestone Walker’s ‘Parabola’, scarcely found on keg and named one of the best Imperial Stouts in the world and Left Hand’s ‘Travellin Light’ with Whitelock’s being one of only six places in the UK to serve it.

Beyond the beer there will be an American gin board plus two unique gins from UK brewers Northern Monk and Wild Beer.

The festival starts today at 4pm and continues all day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.