White House gaffe mistakes Theresa May for porn actress

The White House made embarrassing gaffes in media guidance notes when it got the Prime Minister’s name wrong - inadvertently spelling the vicar’s daughter’s name the same way as that of a porn actress.

A daily guidance and press schedule from the office of the press secretary said: “In the afternoon, the president will partake in a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Teresa May” - missing out the “h” in her name, despite spelling it correctly elsewhere.

White House of media guidance notes got the Prime Minister's name wrong (circled) - inadvertently spelling the vicar's daughter's name the same way as that of a porn actress.

It continued: “The president participates in a working luncheon with Teresa May, Prime Minister of United Kingdom.”

Teresa May - without the “h” - is in fact a soft porn actress and glamour model who starred in a video for the song Smack My Bitch Up, by dance music band The Prodigy.

The error was repeated in a later guidance note from the Office of the Vice President, though it elsewhere also spelled her name correctly, before finally being rectified fully in another notice from the same office.

Teresa May the actress also trended on Twitter during the race to be prime minister last summer.