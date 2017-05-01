Whitby cafe hit by major fire

A landmark Whitby cafe has been hit by a major fire overnight.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services said crews were originally called to the fire at The Magpie Cafe, Whitby at 10.15pm on Sunday night (April30).

Witnesses could see flames through the roof of the cafe which is among Britain's top fish and chip eateries.

Crews from six stations including Whitby, Saltburn, Lythe, Danby, Robin Hood's Bay and Scarborough attended the incident on Pier Road.

A fire service spokesperson said "We were called to a fire in the roof space of a commercial building on Pier Road.

"Four appliances were in attendance and one aerial ladder."

The damage to the roof at the Magpie Cafe. Picture by Ceri Oakes

No one is believed to have been injured in the fire which took six hours to extinguish.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and there will be presence at the property throughout the day.

It is apparent from pictures that there is damage to the roof.