Where else but God’s Own County for perfect staycation

One in four holidaymakers from Yorkshire is expecting to spend more time and money on staycations this year - and the closer to home the better.

Choice, cost and enjoying a previous break were the main drivers, according to a new report out today.

People from Yorkshire opted for God’s Own County as their top UK destination, along with Scotland. A third said they would now choose a staycation over a trip abroad, even if they had more time and money.

The figures are revealed in the Barclays Corporate Banking report, Destination UK, which looked at the holiday choices of almost 10,000 guests across the globe. Nearly four in ten said cost was a factor, with the weaker pound making UK holidays more affordable.

On average Brits spend £800 on a UK break, including £309 on accommodation. Tony Walsh, MD for Barclays Corporate Northern Region said: “Yorkshire is well placed to benefit from a booming year for British staycations and with many holidaymakers now choosing to stay close to home, the importance of marketing local attractions and investing in new technologies and experiences to drive footfall is clear.”