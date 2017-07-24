What winning 'Pitch Battle' singers from Leeds want to do next

After their riproaring success on the BBC’s Pitch Battle, Leeds Contemporary Singers’s teacher says they want to grab every opportunity that comes their way - including performing with their mentor Will Young.

The nine-strong group, made up of second and third year Leeds College of Music students and musical director Craig Lees, saw their way to victory and a jackpot of £50,000, by singing with the pop star to his hit Your Game and fought off competition from Welsh community choir Sgarmes in a riff-off.

The judges picked them and All The King’s Men to face off in the final public vote where viewers chose their favourite group.

Lecturer Mr Lees, who hand-picked the group in January, said their success was still sinking in: “We definitely celebrated last night, we had a lot of champagne and stayed up till the early hours.

“It really doesn’t feel real, the whole thing has been a rollercoaster.”

Six of the group will graduate at Leeds Town Hall this weekend with an amazing career opportunity.

He added: “As the person who put them together and their teacher I think we have something really special and we want to take this moment and make the most of it. If there’s the possibility of us going pro, it would be absolutely incredible.

“Will Young has been a dream to work with. To continue that relationship would be wonderful, even if it was just a song or we went on tour. I will certainly be contacting his people to say thanks, and if something comes out of it, it would be a dream.”

Mr Lees said the support they’d had was “amazing,” adding: “Leeds and West Yorkshire really got behind us.”