What next for Wakefield City Academies Trust schools?

An announcement is expected on the future of 21 schools which are part of a crisis-hit chain of academies.

Talks have been held over future leadership of the schools after Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) said it would cease running them.

WCAT, which runs Wakefield City, Hemsworth and Normanton Freeston academies, made the shock announcement on September 8.

At the time the Department for Education said alternative organisations to run for the schools would be found to limit the disruption for pupils.

Today the department confirmed an announcement was due but could not give further details.

Questions have been raised over the financial management of WCAT after the announcement was made just days into the new school term.

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett said it showed a lack of accountability in the academies system and asked the National Audit Office to carry out an investigation.

Education secretary Justine Greening was also asked to hold a consultation on the future of WCAT’s schools and a petition was launched calling for them to be returned to council control.