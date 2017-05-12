West Yorkshire road among the 'worst in England'

A road in West Yorkshire is the subject of so many complaints that it has been branded one of the worst in England.

Last year, 115 drivers submitted a complaint about the A650 relief road in Bingley - putting it fifth on the list of the UK's 'worst' roads for factors such as tarmac quality.

The survey by Car Parts 4 Less, which used Freedom of Information requests to compile data, also found that Bradford Council, which manages the road, spent £90,000 repairing another road which received fewer complaints - Carr Lane in Shipley - in 2015-16.

The authority spent a total of £12,290,000 on highway repairs in the same year.