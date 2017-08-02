West Yorkshire Playhouse flies the flag for Leeds Pride

a 50-strong troupe from West Yorkshire Playhouse will march hand in hand at the Leeds Pride celebrations this Sunday.

Adorned with the vibrant colours of the rainbow, the team from the Playhouse will be flying their flags high for the popular event, which marks its 11th year this year.

Marching with their own Playhouse Queen, members of staff, artists and the community who work alongside the Playhouse will take part in the procession.

West Yorkshire Playhouse’s artistic director James Brining said: “We are thrilled to join others across the city in celebrating the vibrancy and voices of LGBTQ+ people.”

Leeds Pride is now the largest free Pride event in the UK, with over 40,000 people expected to attend.