West Yorkshire officer beats North Yorkshire bobby in UK Police Snooker Championship

A West Yorkshire police officer has won the coveted UK Police Snooker Championship for the second year in a row, beating a North Yorkshire bobby.

The tournament, which is held at Potters resort in Hopton on Sea, Norfolk takes place over three days has participants from all police forces across England, Scotland and Wales.

PC Mick Stocks, who has won the competition four times, took home a silver trophy for this win.

In the final he had breaks of 53, 59 and 90 in his 3-0 win over Neil Wood from North Yorkshire Police.

The Kirklees District Police officer said: "I am absolutely delighted to win the competition for the second time in a row and an honour to represent West Yorkshire Police at the tournament.

"It's a fantastic experience to be involved in the tournament and looking forward to next year."

The annual competition has run since 1951.