West Yorkshire driver spared prison over horror crash

A DRIVER who caused injuries to other motorists when he lost control of his car after trying to overtake at speed has been spared a prison sentence.

A court heard one woman suffered life-changing injuries in the collision caused by Jamie Sewell. Another driver and his two three-year-old children were injured and left traumatised by the incident, which took place on November 14, 2014.

Six vehicles were struck by Sewell’s out-of-control Audi.

Leeds Crown Court heard witnesses estimated Sewell to have been driving at double the speed limit as he drove on Owl Lane, Wakefield, on the wrong side of the road to carry out the dangerous manoeuvre.

Sewell’s car clipped a BMW, causing the door to be ripped off, before careering along the road and striking other vehicles. The defendant’s car collided with a Vauxhall Corsa, causing it to flip onto it’s roof before coming to a halt.

The front wheels of the Audi were ripped off in the incident. Sewell, of Silverwood Close, Ossett, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. Matthew Donkin, mitigating, said Sewell had no previous convictions and was sorry for what had happened. Mr Donkin said Sewell had made “an error” and must face the consequences of what happened.

He added: “He is a 42-year-old husband and father and an important employer in the local area.” Sewell was given a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £1,200 court costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

Recorder Simon Jackson said is was “a miracle” that only one person suffered significant injuries in the incident.

He said: “Quite simply the defendant was going too fast and his actions were obviously dangerous. This was not a momentary lapse.”