West Leeds: Hub opens for the love of reading

popular children’s author Phil Earl attended Ryecroft Academy in Farnley yesterday to officially open their new reading hub.

The hub was launched to promote the school’s ‘love reading’ campaign.

Children and staff were asked to dress up in Alice in Wonderland costumes and attend a Mad Hatter’s tea party to celebrate the event.

Mr Earl delivered special story times to classes during the day as well as officiating the opening.

The school newsletter says parents and guardians can contribute to the ‘love reading’ campaign by continuing to read at home with their children and ensuring they have their book bags with them every day.