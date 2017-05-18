West Leeds: Excitement for annual Pudsey Carnival

Excitement is mounting for a carnival which dates back to the 19th century ahead of this weekend’s festivities.

The annual Pudsey Carnival will take place in Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Last year’s event raised £2,000 for two defibrillators, which have since been installed in the town, and organisers hope that a third will be secured with proceeds on the day.

Committee chairman Simon Seary, 42, said: “It gets bigger and bigger each year. Everyone’s working together.

“The parade is going to be the biggest parade we’ve ever had with the number of floats, cars trikes, bikes and walking procession.”

Prize money of £300 will be handed to those who turn out with the best float after PDS Windows, based on Chapeltown, agreed to sponsor the event. There will be monster trucks, free Punch and Judy shows, a dog demonstration and many more activities at the event.

Pudsey’s first carnival was held on July 1, 1898, and repeated the following two years.

It was not revived until 1923, when the town had organised a Medical Charities Carnival to raise money for people who were wounded in the First World War that continued to require treatment. A crowd of 50,000 turned out, raising £400 in the process.

Mr Seary, who lives just off Queen’s Park with his wife Dawn and children Tomas, 15, and George, 13, said that the event is still true to these roots by helping the community.

The defibrillators bought after the fundraising effort in 2016 were installed near the Masons Arms on Lowtown and First 4 Car Finance on Occupation Lane.

The parade will set off from Victoria Road after float judging at 11.45am.