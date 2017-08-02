West Leeds: £10,000 grant for arts activities at community centre

Arts activities for elderly people who use a West Leeds community centre have been made possible after a major cash boost.

Bramley Lawn has received £10,000 from the Morrisons supermarket’s foundation.

The funding will enable more people, including those with dementia, to take part in a range of fun, healthy and creative activities at the centre run by Bramley Elderly Action.

Fran Graham, manager of Bramley Lawn, said: “We’re absolutely delighted about this grant and very grateful to Morrisons Foundation.

“The support will make a huge difference, bringing creativity, fun and happy memories to more people in West Leeds. Come and get involved.”

The grant will allow Bramley Lawn to put up black-out blinds for film screenings and install a hearing loop in the building so that people who are deaf or hard of hearing can take part fully in activities.

The cash will also buy 12 ukuleles and push button chord changers, enabling people who have trouble moving their fingers to play. It will also pay for large format printed music for people with sight problems and buy a range of musical films to sing along to.

Fifty weekly ukulele classes for beginners – following a popular six-month piliot scheme – and Zumba Gold sessions are to be funded. And transport for members will also be paid for with the grant.

Music is increasingly being recognised as a powerful tool in helping people with dementia, the group has said.

Bramley Lawn, formerly a Leeds City Council day centre, was out of use for several years before being taken on by Bramley Elderly Action in 2014.

For timings, visit https://bramleyea.org.uk/activities-services/bramley-lawn-social-centre or call 0113 236 1644.