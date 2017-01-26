WEATHER: Milder weather heading our way

Chilly winds will hit Leeds on Thursday and Friday as the temperature drops below freezing - but milder weather is on it way.

Temperatures are expected to fall to around -1 degrees as icy gusts of 10mph blow in. The wind chill factor could make Thursday feel as cold as -6 degrees.

Conditions will be similar on Friday, with highs of 4 degrees and the chance of sleet.

However, by the weekend things will start to warm up, with 7 degrees expected on Saturday and the chance of the mercury rising to 10 degrees next week.