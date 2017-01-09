WEATHER: Freezing Arctic air could bring snow to Yorkshire

Freezing air coming in from the Arctic is set to descend over most of the UK this week, bringing the threat of snow.

The cold snap is set to last through the weekend and into the early part of next week.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing and the wind chill factor will make it feel sub-zero.

Met Office forecasters have warned that the Arctic blast is likely to bring snow showers to many parts of the country and snow could fall in Leeds and across Yorkshire.

Forecasters have added that at this stage they are uncertain exactly where snow will fall and how much there will be.

Friday is likely to be the coldest day in Yorkshire, with higher ground and North Yorkshire particularly affected.