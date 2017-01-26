Wear red for heart theatre

People can help to raise money for a new children’s heart theatre in Leeds simply by wearing red clothes.

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund’s (CHSF) annual Wear Red Day is once again boosting vital funds in support of Leeds Congenital Heart Unit and the fight against Congenital Heart Disease (CHD).

This year’s Wear Red Day on Friday February 3 will help to raise £500,000 for a state-of-the-art children’s heart theatre based at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), which will open by 2018.

CHSF reached halfway towards the total at Christmas time but says there is still a way to go.

Sharon Coyle, CHSF chief executive officer, said: “Wear Red Day is a significant date in the CHSF calendar, as it gives families and our supporters a wonderful opportunity to raise vital funds to pay for life-saving equipment, which aids present and future generations.”

Anyone can take part in a Wear Red Day event - including businesses, employees, school staff, students, club members and other local organisations.

Around 10,000 babies and children are treated in the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit every year, with some 400 needing open heart surgery.

Andy McNally, CHSF marketing and communications manager, said: “To ensure these young Yorkshire fighters have the best possible chance of survival, and live their lives to the full, the most effective surgical equipment is needed in place at LGI. And that means keeping up with the evolution of this speciality.”

To organise a Wear Red Day event, register online at www.chsf.org.uk/wear-red-day-2017, email info@chsf.org.uk or call 0113 392 5742. People can also donate by texting WEAR17 £5 to 70070 (people can also text £1, £2, £3 or £10).