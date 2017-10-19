Watch Yorkshire Vet live

Have your say

Record numbers of tickets have been snapped up ahead of a live event featuring The Yorkshire Vet this weekend.

The Yorkshire Vet and Countryside Live event takes place at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday and Sunday.

And yesterday organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society announced that thousands of visitors are expected to head to the town after record ticket sales.

It will feature Julian Norton and Peter Wright, stars of Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet TV programme in front of a live audience.

Advanced tickets start from £14 for adults.

Tickets are available on the gates this weekend, and parking is free.