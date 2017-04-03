WATCH: Thick smoke blown across Leeds from fire in Beeston

Black plumes of smoke could been seen across the city after a fire in Beeston.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said that the blaze was “out in the open” and could have been a tyre fire.

The entry slip road at junction seven of the M621 was temporarily closed due to the thick smoke.

AA traffic watch reported that visibility was reduced both ways between the junctions of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road.

The fire was on Garnet Road, Beeston, near to Middleton Railway, the world's oldest continuously working public railway.

