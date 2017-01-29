Watch: The night Oasis played Leeds in front of 200 people

It was the best free ticket in town, in the spring of 1994 - a free gig by an up-and-coming band called Oasis.

The band played three songs on stage at the Warehouse club in Somers Street: Shakermaker, Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and Supersonic, watched by an audience of around 200.

The gig was staged and recorded for an ITV series, Something For The Weekend, which also featured Leeds band Cud, along with Beautiful South, Pulp and quite a few others.

Comedians including Lee Evans, Sean Lock and Mark Steel also appeared (not all recorded at that venue).

Tickets for the gig were handed out to regular club-goers at The Warehouse. There was no charge, but they had to promise to show up.

Outside the club, several Winnebagoes (used as changing rooms), a catering vehicle for the crew and a TV outside broadcast truck squeezed into the narrow alley.