WATCH: The moment a huge fire engulfs a building in Sheffield park

Firefighters rushed to a park in Sheffield yesterday afternoon after a huge fire broke out at a derelict building.

A video taken from the scene at Concord Park shows a number of youngsters watching on in shock as the huge fire engulfs a building.

Fire at Sheffield park - Picture: Kirstie Benson

Firefighters can be seen racing to the building at around 4pm yesterday with hose reels in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

Eye-witnesses said that firefighters spent an hour-and-a-half extinguishing the blaze at the derelict building.

The building was reportedly empty at the time of the fire and no police or ambulance crews were seen arriving on the scene.