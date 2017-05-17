WATCH: Shocking footage shows motorist leading police on 146mph pursuit in Chesterfield

This shocking footage shows an unlicensed and uninsured motorist leading police on a 146mph chase through Chesterfield.

Billy Bond was travelling so fast that he outran the pursing police car, which was specially designed to travel at such speeds, and covered 12 miles in just four minutes.

The police car reached speeds of 146mph during the pursuit.

At one stage, he was travelling through 30mph residential streets at almost 100mph in his partner’s high-performance Audi RS.

Bond, 32, of Hillman Road, Inkersall, only came to a stop after crashing through a fence and into a field. He admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Jailing him for 14 months at Derby Crown Court, Judge Peter Cooke said: “You have always been a menace on the roads, You have numerous convictions for motoring offences and this is just about as bad as it gets without a fatality or serious injury occurring.

“In almost four minutes, you managed to travel at just short of 100mph in a 30mph residential street.

“The maximum speed you achieved was in excess of the 146mph reached by the police car that was unable to keep up with you.

“And the pursuit only came to an end when you lost control and crashed, thankfully, into a field and not into another vehicle or a building. It would be a complete and utter derivation of my duty not to impose a custodial sentence.”

The video, which was played in court, shows police following Bond on Chesterfield Road in Brimington just before 11pm on March 10. He quickly reaches speeds up to 100mph before the pursuit moves on to the A617 dual carriageway towards the M1.

The on-board camera in the police vehicle records a speed of 146mph as Bond disappears out of sight. Police then catch up with him after he has crashed through a fence and he is arrested.

Prosecutor Jeremy Janes said: “He reaches sufficiently high speeds that he out runs the high-performance police car that is specially-designed to travel at these speeds.

“Mercifully, neither he nor any other road users in injured but that is a matter of chance.”

Bond’s previous convictions include two for drink-driving and a number for driving while disqualified, driving without a licence and driving uninsured.

Bunty Batra, defending, said his client’s last conviction was five years ago and since then he had been working full-time as a manager at a car breakers’ yard and had a stable relationship.

He said Bond was a father-of-two who “in reality, panicked” when he saw the police illuminate their blue lights and he accelerated to get away from them.

Mr Batra said: “He stupidly decided to take the car on this occasion and it was a ludicrous decision.

“He has a 10-month-old child and another child who is 14 and he has been in employment for four-and-a-half years.”

“The consequences of custody are that, without him, the business will suffer and so will his partner.

“This was four minutes of madness by this defendant who simply panicked trying to get away.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: “Speed limits are there for a reason - they are calculated based on the conditions of the road and the hazards therein, and the maximum a car should be travelling in England is 70mph.

“Driving at 146mph - more than double the maximum limit - shows a total disregard not only for the law, but also for the safety of the driver and other road users.

“Driving is unpredictable and, if something unexpected happens on the road ahead, it’s a driver’s speed that will determine whether they can stop in time and, if they can’t, how hard they will hit another vehicle, pedestrian or object.

“If that driver had a blowout at 146mph, the destruction the inevitable crash would cause is unthinkable and to have a collision at that speed would undoubtedly lead to the loss of life.

“Speeding is one of what we call the Fatal Four in that it contributes massively to fatal crashes, along with drink or drug-driving, using a mobile phone, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“There is no excuse for travelling at such a speed and we are dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers of speeding, and bringing to justice those who would ignore the measures that are put in place to save lives.”

Bond was also disqualified from driving for three years and seven months.