Watch: Shocking drive-by assault in Leeds leads to police appeal

​CCTV footage of a young man being punched to the ground in a late night attack in Leeds has led to a police appeal.

A 23-year-old man and his friend were walking along Low Lane in Horsforth, near the A6120 roundabout at 11.30pm on Tuesday (April 18) when they were passed by a speeding vehicle.

The victim, who claims the car was speeding past them at the time, then gestured for the car to slow down.

The vehicle - a dark coloured Audi - then stopped and three men got out. One of them punched the victim in the face before the group fled the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident. The suspect is described as 5'8'', of Asian appearance, stocky and with dark hair. He was wearing dark sports clothing.

Officers are looking at CCTV footage from businesses in the area.

"The incident is currently under investigation and officers are due to speak to the victim again to confirm details."