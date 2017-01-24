Watch: Quirky video showcases why Yorkshire is the ‘best place on earth’

A new fun quirky video is racking up the views showcasing the best of what God’s own county has to offer.

It has been created by Yorkshire Water as part of a campaign to persuade people to drink more water.

Research has revealed only a quarter of people in the region drink their daily recommended intake.

Public health guidelines (The European Food Safety Authority) state that women should drink 1.6 litres of fluid per day and men two litres to maintain a healthy body and mind. This equates to around 6 – 8 glasses per day.

However, a survey of 1,000 people in Yorkshire reveals that just 25 per cent of people drink the recommended daily amount as pure water. Instead, most people (over 40 per cent) typically drink less than two glasses of water per day. To encourage people to guzzle enough of the good stuff, Yorkshire Water is also handing out free bottles of water to commuters at Leeds train station on the January 26.

The firm’s new campaign includes a video, declaring Yorkshire as the ‘best place on earth’ and that its famous water was bathed in by the Bronte sisters in the nineteenth century and makes the world’s best rhubarb and gravy.

Susan Gee, Occupational Health and Wellbeing Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “The average adult loses around 10 cups of water every day simply by breathing, sweating, urinating and eliminating waste. The results of this survey reveal that most people don’t drink as much fluids, and especially water, as they should. So we are urging people to make a late New Year’s resolution to consume more tap water which will help keep their energy levels up and their calorie intake down compared to alcohol, fizzy drinks and caffeine.”

The human body is made up of 60 per cent water, with three quarters of the brain and heart made of water. Scientific research states that dehydration can cause the brain to shrink in size and reduce concentration levels.

As well as getting water from fluids, food such as lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and broccoli are made up of over 90 per cent water and are great sources to help meet your daily intake target of 6-8 glasses.