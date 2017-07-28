WATCH: Moment man brandishing huge knife runs into Leeds garden

Have your say

A Leeds woman was shocked to see a man brandishing a huge knife run into her front garden at night.

The offender was caught on Dawn Emery's private CCTV carrying the weapon and what appear to be two large pizza boxes.

He ran past Dawn's home on Ingram Road in Holbeck with another man before ducking into the garden and briefly waiting behind the fence.

Police attended after being called out just after 11.20pm on Wednesday night.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information should contact Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101, quoting log number 2026 of 26/07.