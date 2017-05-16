WATCH: Moment a wild DEER runs through Leeds city centre

This is the astonishing moment a wild deer runs through one of the busiest parts of Leeds city centre.

Dashcam footage captured by driver Adam Haych shows the animal, believed to be an adult female, emerging from a side street and running beside the loop road, past office blocks and traffic.

Comments on social media suggested the deer was also seen near Leeds Station and on Boar Lane during the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Although wild deer have been seen in suburbs such as Kirkstall, it is unusual for one to make its way into such a built-up urban area.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they did not receive any calls relating to the deer.