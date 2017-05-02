WATCH: Man’s desperate leap for safety before high-speed Leeds crash

This is the moment a pedestrian makes a desperate leap for safety when he spots an out-of-control car hurtling towards him on a Leeds street.

The man was walking down Roundhay Road in Harehills at around midnight on Monday when he saw two Volkswagen Golfs, which are believed to have been racing, approaching at speed.

He begins running just seconds before both cars crashed separately - but in the process is nearly hit himself by another vehicle approaching from a side street.

The Golfs lost control while travelling in the same direction away from the city centre.

One of the cars ended up embedded in railings next to a pedestrian crossing near Lowther Street, while the other overturned further down the road.

West Yorkshire Police said:

“Shortly after midnight this morning (May 2) emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Roundhay Road, near to the junction with Lowther Street.

“The incident involved two cars, both Volkswagen Golfs, which had lost control while travelling in the same direction away from the city centre.

“One car was in collision with railings around a pedestrian crossing causing significant damage. The driver, a 20-year-old man, received minor injuries to his shoulder.

“The other car continued further along the road and collided with a central island and overturned, narrowly missing a pedestrian at the junction with Ellers Grove. The driver of that car, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured.

“The road was closed until shortly after 3am while both vehicles were recovered and the scene cleared.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 0012 of May 2.