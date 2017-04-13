WATCH: Look around this creepy abandoned rail yard

Healey Mills marshalling yard near Wakefield has been derelict since 2012.

Although there had been sidings in the area since the 1920s, the freight marshalling yard, near Horbury, opened in 1963 to modernise the wagon loading process, and replaced several smaller yards. At its height, the 140-acre site could handle 4,000 wagons every day.

Coal trains formed up to half of the traffic, and the closure of local collieries in the 1980s had a huge impact on the facility. The depot went into gradual decline, losing its locomotives in 1984, before the marshalling yards shut in 1987. The site was still used for stabling trains until the early 2000s, and the sidings were home to long lines of withdrawn engines until 2010. Afterwards, crews used the facilities for shift changes, which have since been moved to Wakefield Kirkgate Station.

Network Rail is currently in the process of dismantling the remaining buildings and sidings and removing the rolling stock.

The site has proved a magnet for urban explorers in recent years.