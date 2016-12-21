Watch: Hotly tipped Leeds singer-songwriter performs most downloaded Christmas song in history

It’s the most downloaded Christmas song in history.

Now watch Leeds’s own Malaika take on Mariah Carey’s smash hit “All I Want For Xmas Is You”, for a very special Mood Live performance.

Malaika’s saccharine vocals and jazz inspired melodies have quickly turned heads across the UK with industry insiders tipping her as ‘one to watch’ for 2017.

Support from BBC Introducing, PRS Music Foundation and funding from The Arts Council have all helped kick start her burgeoning career.

A journey which started last year after being handpicked by Jamie Cullum to perform at The Montreal International Jazz Festival which quickly led to other support slots for Mica Paris and X Factor Finalist Luke Friend.

Her 2 releases ‘Beat Out Of Time’ and ‘Call Me Honey’, have been championed by BBC Introducing, Huw Stephens at Radio 1, Jamie Cullum at Radio 2, BBC Radio Leeds and influential YouTube channel Ont’ Sofa.

Smoky Nina Simone styles blended with more contemporary R&B rhythms inspired by her African and Irish roots M Magazine

Her first official single is due out late January 2017.