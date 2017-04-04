WATCH: Grieving mother at her son's graveside sees robin as a 'sign'

A grieving mother was brought to tears after she asked for a sign her son was still with her - and got an unexpected surprise at his graveside

Marie Robinson’s son Jack died at the age of four in 2014 after suffering from an inoperable brain tumour.

He was diagnosed in January of the same year and was given only a five per cent chance of survival. Marie, from Portsmouth, said she had been feeling ‘emotional’ in the week running up to the third anniversary of his death. But during a visit to Jack’s grave on Saturday, she filmed the moment a robin landed on the headstone and then her palm - which she said is a sign her son is still with her.

Speaking to The Portsmouth News, Marie said:

"When I got up to the graveyard I was a bit emotional. I sat on the grass next to him because it was sunny. This robin kept flying around and went to sit on my leg, it would not leave me alone. I got my phone out and he flew off to the neaby headstone, then he came and sat on the palm of my hand. He was so relaxed sitting there."

Marie posted the video of the tender moment on Facebook. Since the anniversary three days ago the video has been widely shared and watched nearly 10 million times.

For Marie and her family - including husband Terence, 50, daughters Danielle, 24, Christina, 21, Natalie, 17, and Jack’s identical twin brother Liam - the robin has a special personal significance. Marie, 44, said:

"When Jack and Liam were in a pushchair we would calm them down by going out robin spotting. We always used to shout out if we saw one in the park. We have seen robins flying around [since Jack died] but have never been that close to one before."

After Jack’s tumour was diagnosed the family worked hard to make his final wishes come true. This included Take That frontman Gary Barlow visiting Jack in Southampton General Hospital, and receiving a message from former Dr Who Matt Smith. Scores of people lined the streets of Denmead for his funeral, which included a horse-drawn carriage surrounded by Stormtroopers from Star Wars.