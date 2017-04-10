WATCH: Dramatic moment shopper's car catches fire in supermarket car park

This is the incredible moment a Mercedes burst into flames in a supermarket car park.

The drama broke out in the car park of Asda in Morley on Sunday afternoon during the hottest day of the year so far.

Shopper Andy Stone, from Rothwell, filmed a customer's white Mercedes catching fire while parked up.

The huge flames quickly engulf the motor before spreading to a vehicle parked next to it.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at 2,35pm, but are still investigating the cause.

They confirmed that both cars sustained damage and that the owners had been present.