WATCH: Dramatic moment gran is trapped after black ice crash

A West Yorkshire grandmother had a miracle escape after she ended up sandwiched between two cars.

Helen Wilson, 63, had just left her vehicle to visit her mother when the accident took place on a Bradford street.

The mother-of-three was knocked to the ground when a passing car skidded on black ice, careering into her and trapping her between its bonnet and her own car, which had its front end torn off in the crash.

Amazingly, Helen walked away with only bruises and a rip in her jeans - and was home in time to cook dinner.