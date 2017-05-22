WATCH: Doncaster man dressed as Donald Trump misses out on £10,000 and place in final of wacky ITV game show Bigheads

A Doncaster man dressed as Donald Trump has missed out on a place in the grand final of wacky ITV game show Bigheads.

James, a machine operator from the town, appeared on last night's show where contestants dress in oversized celebrity heads do battle against each other in a series of crazy challenges.

The 25-year-old, sporting a Donald Trump costume, missed out on the £10,000 prize up for grabs on the show and a place in the grand final after being eliminated midway through the madcap series, hosted by comic Jason Manford.

James successfully negotiated the early rounds where contestants have to run along a travelator, dodging huge, swinging microphones to gain entry into a "club" and then managed to beat off his rivals - dressed as the likes of footballer David Beckham and singer Taylor Swift - by grabbing dangling microphones while standing on a revolving record turntable.

The Doncaster man finally came unstuck when going head to head with health and safety manager, Pete, 24, dressed as Sir Winston Churchill.

The pair had to scramble our of a bedroom window and then escape a "paparazzi" shark known as Snapper with their pants around their ankles, with James eliminated after being caught by the shark after stumbling as he ran.

The winner of each show claims a £10,000 prize and a place in the grand final, which will be screened on ITV next Sunday at 7pm.

The crazy contest has been described as a cross between It's A Knockout and Spitting Image.