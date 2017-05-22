Doncaster's Britain's Got Talent stars The Pensionaires have taken to television again - to serenade TV host Lorraine Kelly.

And crooning duo Henry Hall and Malcolm Sykes, who wowed judges on Saturday's episode of the hit ITV show, have revealed how they they watched the show "with a few bevvies."

The pair, who began singing together five years ago, were special guests on the presenter's Lorraine show this morning and Henry had the Scots star giggling as he took her by the hand to sing Nat King Cole's Sweet Lorraine to her.

At the end of the impromptu performance, which ended with Henry, 84, kissing Lorraine's hand, he shouted: "What a load of rubbish!" before the host replied, "you aren't rubbish, you're fabulous."

The duo, who perform under the name The Pensionaires, first came together when Henry asked Malcolm to sing at an event he was organising at a local village hall.

He said: "Malc was a singer and I asked him to sing and he did and we've been together since then."

The duo were put forward for the programme by Malcolm's granddaughter and he added: "People kept saying we should be on Britain's Got Talent."

Malcolm watched the show with his family while Henry told Lorraine that he had watched the programme in the "care home environment" where he lives.

He added: "We have a big lounge. I watched it with all the people there. We had a few bevvies, it was lovely."

He described the pair's success as "exciting" and then took Kelly by surprise as he looked into her eyes and said: "What we do is sing love songs to beautiful women" before launching into a version of Sweet Lorraine.

Added Henry: "To get to our age and for this to happen...it should have happened when we were 25. How could we have dreamt that this would ever happen?"

The pair earned glowing praise for their rendition of Frank Sinatra’s You Make Me Feel So Young on Saturday's show.

They got a yes vote from all the judges and Simon Cowell joked: "I want to hear you sing Let's Get Ready To Rumble. You are the kind of act that you feel good after seeing."