Watch big fight like a Vegas VIP at casino

It is one of the most talked about boxing matches for years and you can enjoy the action of the Super Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. with a Vegas-style VIP package.

Bag yourself the best seat in the house as Victoria Gate Casino beams the sold-out fight live from Wembley Stadium next Saturday across all 61 of its casino screens.

The exclusive package, for up to five people costs £450, and includes a designated table in the private VIP area in front of Leeds’s biggest sport screen; waitress service all night; a bottle of either Belvedere Vodka, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Jack Daniels, Hennessy VS or Havana 3yr Rum; selection of mixers; two buckets of beers (Peroni/Becks/Corona) or bottle of Moet Brut/Rosé and a canape selection.

To ensure super-quick service, the venue will be bringing in fast-pouring drinks system, Bottoms Up, which can fill 60 pints in one minute.

Leanne McKenna, head of marketing and customer experience, said: “This is one of Britain’s biggest fights of the decade and, alongside the 90,000 packed into Wembley, we will be hosting hundreds more sports fans in VIP style.”