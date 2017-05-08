Search

Warning to youths who broke into old Express building

editorial image

A warning has been issued to youngsters after they were spotted climbing onto the roof of the old Wakefield Express building.

The police were called to Southgate on Sunday evening following reports that youths were also breaking into the derelict property.

A spokesman said: “Stay away from these buildings, they are derelict for a reason, they are dangerous places and the roof is not safe.

“Not only are you putting yourself in danger but also those who have to go in chasing after you.”

