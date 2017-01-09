Wanted: New CCTV images released as Harrogate fugitive is spotted in Newcastle

A fugitive who was being hunted by police across West Yorkshire has been sighted in Newcastle.

Investigators today confirmed that wanted Harrogate man Mark Alan Griffiths has travelled to the city as they released new CCTV stills.

They show the 49-year-old outside the Tiger Tiger bar in Albion Street, Leeds, at about 4pm on Friday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Despite the poor picture quality, investigators have confirmed it is Griffiths.

"He was wearing black trousers with white stripes, a dark jacket and was carrying a light-coloured courier-style bag. He was clean-shaven and had recently shaved his head."

The following day Griffiths took a bus from Stanley bus station in the North East to Newcastle bus station, where he was last spotted at 5pm.

Officers from North Yorkshire are now working with both West Yorkshire Police and Northumbria Police to track him down.

Griffiths was jailed in November 2013 for six years in connection with a serious assault.

He was released from jail on licence in October 2016 but recalled to prison on 5 January 2017 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

The search for Griffiths began on Thursday after he left his managed accommodation in Dewsbury and did not return.

Police do not believe Griffiths presents a threat to the public but are advising anyone who thinks they may have seen him not to approach him.

Instead they should ring police on 101 or call 999 if the sighting is immediate.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with information that may help them track Griffiths down to get in touch on 101.