Wanted man spotted in Leeds

A wanted man being hunted by police was last seen in Leeds.

Mark Alan Griffiths, aged 49, has been confirmed as being spotted outside Tiger Tiger bar on Albion Street, Leeds at about 4pm on Friday.

He may still be in Leeds but officers in the search say it is also possible the Harrogate man has travelled further afield.

Griffiths was jailed in November 2013 for six years in connection with a serious assault. He was released from jail on licence in October 2016 but recalled to prison on January 5 for failing to comply with his licensing conditions.

Police do not believe Griffiths presents a threat to the public but are advising anyone who thinks they may have seen him not to approach him, and to ring police on 101 or 999 if the sighting is immediate.

He was last known to be wearing black trousers with white stripes, a dark jacket and was carrying a light brown courier-style bag when he was last spotted in Leeds.

Inspector Ian Pope said: “Mark, if you’re reading this I want to appeal to you directly and urge you to make contact with the police immediately or attend a police station to hand yourself in.”