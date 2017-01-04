Want to be a police officer? Here’s your chance

ALMOST 400 new officers have started training with West Yorkshire Police since it began a major recruitment campaign last spring.

The force said 1,240 applicants had put themselves forward during the most recent recruitment window alone, with 26 per cent of those applicants coming from under-represented groups.

And the force will continue its push to create a more diverse workforce when recruitment reopens on Monday.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said: “As we enter into the new year, we are searching for enthusiastic candidates who are seeking a new career and a new challenge.

“I would strongly encourage anyone from an under-represented group who is interested in a career in policing to make use of all the information provided on our website and social media that we are running and apply to join the force.”

Last year the force announced that it was aiming to recruit around 300 new police officers in addition to filling naturally occurring vacanices.

A total of 376 recruits began training between April and December 2016.

Police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “I was pleased to be able to set a budget last year to enable the recruitment of hundreds more additional police officers, and once again open up the recruitment process to external candidates for the first time in many years in starting to help rebuild numbers and visibility.”

Aspiring officers can find out more during live webchats tomorrow, 7pm-8pm, and on Monday, 7pm-8pm.

Click here for more details on how to apply to become a police officer.