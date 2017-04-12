Wakefield ‘street pastors’ to give water and flip-flops to vulnerable

People who have drunk too much on nights out could be given water and flat shoes by “street pastors” brought in by Wakefield Council.

It is among measures being considered to make the district a safer place.

A report to the council’s cabinet said a street pastor scheme was already in place in Barnsley to help people who were vulnerable through alcohol.

It said: “Street Pastors work with young people and are willing to engage people in a number of locations including the streets, in the pubs and clubs or at parties. Support provided can range from practical help supplying flip flops, or water, to support and guidance to those who are unable to look after themselves properly.”

Other safety measures could include training for bar staff on how to deal with vulnerable people and more education for young people on how to stay safe.

Wakefield Council said action was needed on safety after the introduction of 24-hour licensing a decade ago.

Coun Maureen Cummings, who chairs the Wakefield Community Safety Partnership, said: “Our city and town centres are very popular and they attract lots of people for a night out.

“It’s important that everyone enjoys themselves. But like other towns and cities we are facing challenges.”