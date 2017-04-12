Wakefield relief road to open this month

The new £33m Wakefield eastern relief road is due to open later this month, it has been announced.

Councillor Matthew Morley confirmed during today’s full council meeting that the 5.5km stretch will open on April 27.

He said: “There’s lots of excitement about it, and people are down there thinking about how wonderful it’s going to be.

“We will need a name for it so we will have to go back to consultation to find out what we will call it later on.”

The new highway will provide an essential link between the A642 and A638.

It will also bring with it major economic benefits, by unlocking the potential to develop 2,500 new homes as part of the City Fields development.

The road will also help to reduce congestion and pollution within Wakefield.