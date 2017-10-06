Wakefield Council seeking to charge for Sunday and Bank Holiday parking

WAKEFIELD Council is proposing to charge for Sunday and Bank Holiday parking at its pay and display car parks as well as on-street parking across the district.

Charges could also be introduced for overnight parking and at Anglers County Park in Wintersett.

And free parking at Thornes Park, Minsthorpe Leisure Centre, Normanton Leisure Centre and Library and Pontefract Pool could also be limited to three hours.

The council is asking people to share their views on the proposals during a consultation open until November 7.

If approved, the changes would come into force in the new year.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “These proposals aim to make more parking spaces available for genuine users of our leisure and parks sites across the district, and allow us to take enforcement action to tackle any issues.

“If the plans were to go ahead, any surplus income generated from the changes would be used to fund improvements for the car parks bringing benefits to local residents.

“We ask as many people as possible to take the time to give us their views on the proposals.”

Go to www.wakefield.gov.uk/parkingconsultation