'Vulnerable' Leeds teenagers reported missing

Police are appealing for information after two "vulnerable" Leeds teenagers are thought to have gone missing together.

Michaela Reed and Conner Buckle, both 17, were both last seen yesterday morning when leaving their homes in Bramley and Armley respectively to go to school.

They did not return home and are believed to be together in the Leeds area.

Detective Inspector Marc Bowes, of Leeds District CID, said: "Both Michaela and Conner’s families are concerned for their welfare as are the police as they are vulnerable, and we would ask them both to get in touch.

"We do believe they are together and may well be somewhere in Leeds."

Michaela is described as 5ft tall and slim with long brown hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a black parka-type coat, black leggings and black shoes.

Conner is 5ft 3ins tall, stocky and has short brown hair. He was wearing grey Nike hooded sportswear and grey shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Leeds District CID on 101 referencing log 1502 of April 26.