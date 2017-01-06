Volunteer lock keepers sought for Yorkshire canal

Do you dream of spending your time helping to operate an historic waterway?

National charity the Canal and River Trust is calling for volunteers to act as lock keepers at locations across Yorkshire.

The traditional role has been vital to the workings of the canal network for centuries. Modern lock keepers assist boat owners travelling through locks, provide a contact point for visitors and help to keep their stretch of the waterway looking its best.

There are currently vacancies during the summer months at several points along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. They include the Gargrave and Newton Bank locks near Skipton, the Dobson and Field lock at Apperley Bridge, Hirst Lock on the Bingley Five Rise stretch and Office Lock to Newley Lock in Leeds.

Other tasks can include painting the lock and picking up litter.

Local waterway manager Chantelle Seaborn said:

“Volunteer lock keepers do a fantastic job. They really are the friendly face of the Trust and boaters love them. The role involves talking to boaters, helping them through locks, telling them about the local area and the history of the canal.

“The volunteers all receive training before the seasonal role gets underway around Easter time. They play a vital role in keeping customers happy and the canals in good working order. Volunteer lock keepers can help with water management and waterway staff really value their input. Volunteers can be of any age as long as they’re reasonably fit and healthy, enjoy working outdoors and meeting new people.”

Applications for the role (aged 18 or over) are open now, with training and induction beginning in March. For more information visit https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer-lock-keepers