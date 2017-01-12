Vision unveiled for former pool

Campaigners behind a bid to restore a former outdoor swimming pool have unveiled details of their vision.

The Friends of Otley Lido (FoOLs) want to transform the site in Wharfemeadows Park into a state-of-the-art leisure facility, with a heated outdoor swimming pool sourced by green energy, a retractable roof, gym, children’s paddling pool, restaurant and leisure related activities.

FoOLs chair Leonie Sharp said: “The important thing is that the swimming pool will be a good size at 30 metres and accessible for the community, affordable and ready for all. It needs to allow for local schools to use it for teaching the kids to swim, volunteers’ groups to train, for older people to stay healthy and to make it at an affordable price.”

The Friends have commissioned 3XA and associated professionals to come up with the concept designs which include: an outdoor pool open all year round and heated with green energy, a retractable roof, public toilets and a café to service the park, refurbished accommodation for the bowling green plus a gym and restaurant overlooking the River Wharfe.

FoOLs remain determined despite recently losing out on a bid for up to £25,000 from the Aviva Community Fund. The group, which was awarded £500, has set up a crowdfunding project to help raise £55,000 towards restoring the pool.

Leonie said: “We are bringing these concept designs out to the community now for their thoughts and contributions. But right now, we need to fund this. These are concept designs because we need to fund now the specialist studies by our specialist professionals including flood specialism, building, planning, parking, environmental studies.”