Vinyl countdown ends with a day to remember for music fans in Leeds

The Rolling Stones might claim it’s only rock ‘n’ roll but try telling that to the thousands of music fans who have been counting down the hours to Record Store Day 2017.

Taking place this year for the 10th time, today’s event will see hundreds of limited edition vinyl releases being made available exclusively in independent record stores across the land.

Long queues traditionally build up outside participating stores, many of which also stage parties and performances to celebrate the occasion in style.

And there is no shortage of Record Store Day activity planned today in Leeds and the rest of the music-mad county of West Yorkshire.

Crash Records on The Headrow is opening at 8.30am, an hour earlier than normal, to cater for the expected demand.

Speaking yesterday to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Crash owner Ian De-Whytell said: “We are preparing ourselves for a big crowd – last year we had about 80 people queuing at 5am!

“There’s a really good spread of releases this year across lots of genres and there has already been plenty of excitement, with people looking on our website to see what is available.

“I think we will need to have a queuing system in place all through the day, that’s how popular this event has become.”

Jumbo Records, currently settling into its new home in the Merrion Centre, has a packed programme of live music lined up today.

Behla Hutchinson is playing in the store itself at 9am, with sets from Dead Naked Hippies, Harkin, Drahla, Fling and Mansion of Snakes to follow in the nearby Key Club.

Elsewhere in Leeds, the Paul Smith clothes store in the Victoria Quarter will be hosting various local DJs from midday to 6pm while “special music guests” are promised at Call Lane’s Oporto bar.

Wakefield’s Wah Wah Records is playing host to performances today from the likes of Post War Glamour Girls and The Doubtful Bottle.

The fun started early at Huddersfield’s Vinyl Tap, with Lauren Laverne presenting her BBC 6 Music show live from the store yesterday.

This year’s exclusive vinyl releases include Penny Lane/Strawberry Fields Forever by The Beatles, David Bowie’s Cracked Actor and The Boy With The Thorn In His Side by The Smiths.

Deee-Lite’s Groove Is In The Heart on pink vinyl and a Madonna dance mix EP are among the other gems up for grabs.

Leeds indie favourites The Wedding Present are getting in on the act with the release of a four-track instrumental EP called Home Internationals.

Record Store Day has helped fuel a remarkable revival in the popularity of vinyl among music fans.

In 2008, around 75,000 vinyl albums were sold in the UK but last year the figure topped the three million mark.