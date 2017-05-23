Vigils planned in Leeds as city shows solidarity in wake of Manchester terror attack

Prayers vigils will be held in Leeds later today as people in the city come together to express their sympathy and support for those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

The Bishop of Leeds, the Right Rev Nick Baines, and Rector of Leeds Sam Corley will be joined by council leaders and multi-faith leaders for the service at Leeds Minster at 6pm.

Writing on his blog earlier today, Mr Baines said: "Yesterday my dad was 86 years old. Today at least 22 families will wake up to a world in which their own children will have found their life ended young. The loss can only be indescribable. Life will never be the same again; the sense of injustice will not be comprehended.

"The cowardice of the perpetrator is striking. Isn’t it brave and principled to target unwitting children and young people?

"The emergency services, along with ordinary people who responded heroically, represent the best of a society that refuses to regard such events as ‘normal’. It is shocking, a crime and a sin beyond words."

A vigil is also being held outside Leeds Art Gallery in The Headrow from 5.30pm, while St Mary's Church in Beeston will open for prayers between 7pm and 8pm.

The Rev Lindsey Pearson, of St Mary's, said: "The church will be open tonight for prayer for the victims of the horrendous attack in Manchester, and for peace in all our communities.

"All are welcome, people of all faiths and none. We stand together against this evil."

Flags at civic hall and Leeds Town Hall are flying at half mast today.

A book of condolence is also available to sign at the Portland Crescent entrance of the Civic Hall.

Council leader Judith Blake said: "On behalf of Leeds City Council and the city of Leeds I want to express our heartfelt sympathy and support for the people of Manchester. Manchester is a great Northern city with a rich heritage where people of all cultures and creeds live together successfully – values Leeds holds in common.

“The deliberate targeting of children, young people and concert goers in this way is beyond comprehension. I know many people from Leeds will have family and friends who were in Manchester last night and I would urge them to use the contact number provided by Greater Manchester Police if they are still concerned about their loved ones.

“As a council and a city, Leeds stands ready to provide whatever support we can to Manchester at this unbearably difficult time. We will be opening a book of condolence and holding a minute’s silence across Leeds.

“Leeds is a resilient, welcoming city where understanding and compassion go hand in hand and to see such an attack so close to home will be concerning to all. We will continue to work with our friends and partners in communities across the city to remain focused on how our similarities can strengthen us and bring us together rather than letting our differences divide and weaken us."